Breaking News
Kobe Bryant, daughter perish in copter crash, 7 others dead

Central Valley recalls Kobe Bryant’s first time in a Lakers jersey

News

Kobe Bryant started his 20-year NBA career at a preseason game in Fresno

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Longtime Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant spent most of his career at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, however, he started his NBA career at Selland Arena in 1996.

Grant Martin sat front row to Kobe Bryant’s NBA debut as a Lakers player.

Bryant, who was 18 at the time, scored 10 points in the preseason game against the Dallas Mavericks. In an AP report on the game, then teammate Shaquille O’Neal nicknamed Bryant as “Showboat” and said he was the future.

We asked our viewers to share their memories of that day on social media. You can see some of the responses in the photo gallery below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know