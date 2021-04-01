Central Valley minor league baseball getting excited for season

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – With Major League Baseball’s opening day on Thursday, people in the Central Valley have baseball on their minds as local teams are gearing up for their opening day in May.

Tulare County is currently in the red COVID-19 tier. Technically, they could allow 20% of fans back into the stands, but Major League Baseball sponsors the farm teams and says they need to wait until May.

“To be able to on April 1 to look and say on May 4, we’re gonna have fans in stadiums and be able to have baseball, kind of seems, not to get too punny, but like a big April fools joke at this point,” said Sam Sigal, the President and Co-owner of the Visalia Rawhide.

Sigal says it’s all about safety.

“We kind of do the math not just from what the capacity allows us, but also really what our comfort level allows us because we’re not gonna put fans in a situation where it’s not safe or it doesn’t give them the best experience within safety guidelines.”

The Fresno Grizzlies play the Rawhide on May 11 and can’t allow fans to attend until May either. The club’s president hopes the county is in the orange tier by then so that 33% capacity would be allowed.

“We’re all watching to see and we have plans for both. So our fans will get to come back and see social distanced seating and other safety and health protocols that we’ll make sure that when you return back to baseball and we kind of ramp back up that you’re gonna come back to a safe environment outside and get to enjoy baseball in a safe way,” said Derek Franks, the President of the Fresno Grizzlies.

Because this year’s season is starting later, there will be a total of 120 games compared to the normal 140.