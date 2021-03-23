Central Valley honors workers on National Ag day

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – “It really, truly is a lifestyle that is unique here in the San Joaquin Valley,” said Ryan Jacobsen, the CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau.

The Central Valley is home to nearly 8.9 million acres of farmland with hundreds of thousands of ag industry workers who are proud to call the region home.

“We’re so fortunate that so many people do get to experience it. But we got to remember that more and more people get disconnected from the farm. So, it’s celebrations like these that allow us to reconnect with the consumer, the ear…to understand how their food is produced and where it comes from.”

National Ag Day started in 1973 to recognize the importance of the American farmer and rancher. In 2019, Fresno County accounted for more than $7.7 billion dollars worth of food production.

“Thank those farmworkers that made all this possible even during the coronavirus,” said Manuel Cunha, the President of Nisei Farmers League. “For the last 12 months-13 months this has been going on and who’s been at the helm? Of course, it’s been the healthcare world, absolutely, but the second most important was the food chain.”

Local farmers are optimistic about the future.

“Recently Congress passed the farm workforce modernization act which is going to give legal status to our essential farmworkers and we farmers here in California support that law. We want our essential workers to have the same rights as Americans to live in peace and to work in peace,” said Joe Del Bosque, the owner of Del Bosque Farms.