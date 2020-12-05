Central Valley counties expected to get approximately 19,000 vaccines in mid-December

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Central Valley counties set to get over 19,000 initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine if it is approved.

The state is estimating it will get them the week of Dec. 15. Fresno County expects to get 7,800 of the initial doses and then expects another shipment of around 40,000 doses at the end of December or early January.

“I think that is actually a good number to start with,” said Dr. Rais Vohra. “Obviously, it is not nearly enough to cover our healthcare workforce but remember we will be learning all about the cold change and how to get it distributed. So I think that is exactly the right number to work with our hospital partners.”

If Pfizer’s vaccine is approved California will get around 325,000 doses, which will be distributed throughout the state in six regions. Region V, which represents Mariposa, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Kern, and Kings County will get approximately 16,700 doses.

According to the state’s website, the San Joaquin Valley will get 16,706 in the first shipment of the @pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The region includes Fresno, Madera, Kern, Kings, Mariposa, and Merced. pic.twitter.com/1quzMgJlph — Mederios Babb (@mederiosbabb) December 4, 2020

People need two doses, the initial shot and then another one three weeks later.

“The plan is to fully distribute the 7,800 doses,” said Fresno County Health Division Manager Joe Prado. “The state and federal direction that we have is that they will hold the second dose and allocate it out to use. So, we expect to have the second dose within the allotted dose before it is due.”

Tulare County is the only Central Valley county in a different region. Tulare Health Officials expect to get 2,900 doses. All of the vaccines will go to healthcare staff including doctors, nurses, and all other hospital employees.

Vohra said the vaccine is not mandatory but highly recommended.

For it to be affective, 70% of the population will have to get it.

There are around 60,000 healthcare workers in Fresno, which means even with the first two shipments there are not enough to get through the first phase of the vaccine.