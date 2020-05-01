Central Valley counties behind on California governor’s required benchmark for COVID-19 testing

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — California Governor Gavin Newsom said he wants there to be 152 COVID-19 tests each day per 100,000 population, so how is the Central Valley community doing?

Health officials recommend for a county the size of Fresno there needs to be 1,500 tests per day, double the current amount.

“We are doing between 500 to 600 tests per day in the county,” said Dr. Rais Vohra.

The Fresno Board of Supervisors will use federal funding to open up the county’s second testing lab in the next week, which will add 120 to 140 tests per day.

In Madera County, the Health Department reported an average of 44 tests per day. The recommended amount is 230.

County Health Director Sara Bosse said there is not an estimated timeline to hit that goal. She said the best way the county will be able to ramp up testing is through an increase in supplies and an unveiling of a new mobile testing site.

“We are aiming at that goal,” said Bosse. “It will take us a while to actually build to that capacity, but we do have a map to get there.”

In Tulare, the county needs to be at 600 to 700 tests per day. The county lab can process a maximum of 85 tests each day.

Tulare County Spokesperson Carrie Monteiro said there are many more tests being completed each day but they are not being reported because some clinics send them to commercial labs.

“Unfortunately right now in the system,” said Monteiro. “We are only notified if it is a positive test. We are not notified by the commercial lab if it is a negative test.”

Tulare will work with the labs in the future to tie in those numbers. Monteiro said the county is also in the process of bringing two additional testing sites from state resources.

These labs will be capable of testing an additional 260 tests per day.

