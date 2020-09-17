Central Valley community signs to first responders help with morale

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – As first responders work tirelessly for days on end, their selfless dedication is being noticed here in the Central Valley and all the way to the capitol in Sacramento as Gov. Gavin Newsom commented on the show of heartfelt support at a press conference Wednesday.

“It’s not lost on any of us how impactful it is, you know when a family takes pen to paper and puts out a nice sign just thanking first responders.”

Cal Fire, PIO for the Creek fire, Chris Vestal says it’s already been a long fire season for firefighters.

“Some of them have been on incidents now for 40 to 50 days,” said Vestal.

He says the signs really do help with morale.

“It is important and really does have a positive impact on the firefighters.”

It’s also a positive impact on residents. Kristin Stephens has been living in the mountain community her entire life.

“It’s just been really, really uplifting to have them here with us and supporting our community and you know there have been signs all along the road thanking them and I think that’s truly from the bottom of our hearts,” said Stephens.

“These are nice signs with lots of effort put in. We see that, we appreciate that and from us to the community, thank you,” said Vestal.

