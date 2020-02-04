Central Valley braces for freezing temperatures

FRESNO, California. (KSEE) – A freeze warning is in effect Monday night and the Central Valley is bracing for temperatures that could dip into the 20s.

The 77 beds at the low barrier RH Emergency Warming Center in Fresno were all booked Monday night.

“There’s definitely a huge need in the community for warm, shelter beds to get people off the street and warm beds at night,” said Katie Wilbur, Executive Director of RH Community Builders.

The Poverello House provides warm meals at the center for those with nowhere else to go to escape to cold.

Valley citrus farmers are also fighting the freeze with their own techniques, but this freeze is happening at a more favorable time than in a couple of weeks when crops start to bloom.

“This is the time of year when citrus hopefully receives less damage because of the higher sugar content and thicker rinds,” said Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobson.

At the Fresno Humane Animal Services, approximately 35 dogs are wearing handmade coats thanks to their partners all the way from Humane Society in Minneapolis, Minnesota. As for pets at home, they say to bring them inside during the cold temperatures.

“They are best suited to be your inside companions at night time. Even if they aren’t sleeping right next to you, crate training is a really safe way to bring your dogs inside,” said Fresno Humane Animal Services Board President Brenda Mitchell.

Valley hardware stores are bracing for an increase in customers as people try to weatherproof their homes.

IT Manager at Fresno Ag, Vang Vu, says there are many low budget products you can buy to eliminate drafts and insulate pipes.

“Every little bit here plays a bigger role once they come together,” said Vu.

