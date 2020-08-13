Central Unified welcomes students back to school virtually

FRESNO Calif. (KGPE) — Wednesday morning central unified welcomed their students back to school.

But, instead of packing a lunch and sitting in a classroom these students stopped by their schools to pick up their Chromebooks to continue their online education.

Dr. Brian Clark is the principal of Teague Elementary. He said it was good seeing his students picking up their school work and Chromebooks.

“Most of them have told me Dr. Clark I am ready to come back to school they are super excited about going to the next grade level, picking up their items, they just want to come back,” said Clark.

Clark said his staff is excited for the new school year and this week will be providing the students with hot-spots, English, Math, and other learning books.

Tony Thurmond is the State Superintendent of Schools. He said throughout the summer school districts worked hard to get online learning ready for when they welcome students back.

“But at the same time we know there is still many things to check off on the list to get done to make sure everything is in place,” said Thurmond.

“We are all in this together this is a difficult time but I am so confident in the strength and the effort of this community and this city and that our families will be fine and most importantly our students will receive the support and love they need to be successful,” said Clark.

Dr. Clark said they will spend the next two weeks working out all of the bugs and getting in touch with the families who do not have access to internet.

