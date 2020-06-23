Central Unified Trustee says he’s sorry for his ‘insensitive comment’, but an online petition wants him gone

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KGPE) – More than 1,000 people have signed an online petition calling for the removal of a member of the Central Unified School District’s Board of Trustees.

Richard Atkins, the trustee for Area 4, is being criticized following a post on his personal Facebook page over the weekend. It read “if you don’t love the country you live in, then go back to the country you or your ancestors came from.” The final line of the post included a four-letter expletive.

Central Unified alum Diana Gallardo it this is unacceptable.

“It affects the students because he’s the one who is determining how funding is spent, how education is taught, he has a non-bipartisan office. When you have a non-bipartisan office you’re not supposed to state your opinion.

“He let the world and the community know he does not support us: he doesn’t not support Black Lives Matter, he does not support brown lives, he does not support POC (people of color) students,” Gallardo said.

Gallardo and many others now calling for Atkins to resign.

“We want him out. We don’t want him to represent us anymore,” she said.

Central Unified School District Superintendent Andrew Alvarado and board president Yesenia Carrillo, issued a joint statement saying in part:

“Those comments do not represent the views and mission of the Central Unified School District which prides itself on the richness of it’s diverse students and staff and their experiences they bring to the classroom.”

Atkins issued an apology as well.

“I am truly sorry for my insensitive comment that I posted on Facebook last night. It was not my intent to upset my community and I feel terribly that I have hurt so many of you by my insensitive comment. I did not consider how my words have such an impact on the Central Unified School District community. I can assure you that I meant no harm. That does not change the fact that I made a huge error in judgments by my actions. I will work hard to make sure I am more considerate in the future and I hope that you can forgive me. Please note that I am truly apologetic for my actions.” Richard Atkins, Member Trustee Area 4

But Gallardo says that’s not enough. “His apology that he made is not an apology, he did not apologize for saying sorry for saying a racist comment, he said sorry I offended you.”

She started an online petition calling for Atkins resignation. It has more than a thousand signatures.

“The systemic racism in this country is in the education system and these students do not deserve what is happening to them, they do not deserve for Richard Atkins to state his personal opinion in their education,” Gallardo said.

There will be a virtual board meeting on Tuesday to discuss the Facebook post; public comment starts at 7 p.m.

