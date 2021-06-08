Central Unified superintendent on paid administrative leave following domestic violence arrest

FRESNO, California. (KGPE) – The Central Unified School District’s superintendent was placed on paid administrative leave Tuesday following a felony domestic violence arrest last week.

The board of trustees met for the first time Tuesday evening since superintendent Andrew Alvarado was arrested.

The decision to place Alvarado on paid administrative leave was made by the board during a lengthy closed session meeting that the public was not allowed to attend.

Alvarado was there in person to face the board but left right after the decision was made.

The board says it will also be launching an administrative investigation.

The Fresno Police Department says officers were called to a home Thursday night around 9:30 p.m. after the alleged victim called 9-1-1. They believe Alvarado had been drinking.

“The reporting party stated Mr. Alvarado was at the residence and he was pushing and throwing things at her,” said Fresno Police Sergeant Diana Trueba Vega.

Alvarado was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on a felony domestic violence charge.

He was released Friday after posting a $2,500 bond.

“After hearing what happened, as students, we were completely appalled,” said Courtney Yribarren, a Central Unified student.

Yribarren came to the meeting in hopes of hearing to hear an apology, then a resignation or removal, none of which came to fruition.

“I do not stand here criticizing his decisions, or even his lackluster leadership but his character, his conduct, his example. We cannot project these values to our district, our students, our women, and girls,” said Yribarren.

Board President Yesenia Carrillo asks for patience as they handle the allegations that occured outside the workplace.

‘I can speak on behalf of the board when I say we are available if they want to talk to us, we are happy to listen to any of their concerns to the extent I can answer any questions, I’d be happy to do that,” explained Carrillo.

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp has handed over the case to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office, citing a conflict of interest due to a personal and professional relationship.

The district attorney will decide whether to pursue criminal charges.

It was a unanimous vote to place Alvarado on administrative leave. It’s unclear at this time how long the investigation will last.

Alvarado provided us with a statement following the board’s decision on Tuesday night.

You can read his full statement below:

“This is a personal and private matter, now playing out in public, that I take very seriously. I request that you honor me and my family’s privacy during this difficult time. I will continue to fully cooperate with Central Unified and law enforcement authorities as this plays out. I am confident that at the end of this process, I will be cleared and reinstated to my position. I look forward to returning to work and serving the Central Unified community.”