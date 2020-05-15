Central High seniors walk across the stage

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Central High School is having its seniors go onto campus Thursday and Friday to get filmed as they cross the stage with their cap and gown.

One by one graduating seniors of Central High from the East and West campuses were escorted by Fresno Police. 

They each crossed the stage and receive their diploma just like they would have during a graduation ceremony.

“They can come out here and their families can watch them walk across the stage get their diploma,” said Robert Perez, Central East High School Principal. 

The in-person graduation ceremony has been postponed to August 13, but even that is uncertain, so staff wanted to give this option to its seniors.

“Its a huge accomplishment to graduate from high school so you get to hear their names in the background and they get to cheer them on we wanted to do something for them,” said Perez. “They deserve it.” 

The student’s families were encouraged to come along.Some even decorated their vehicles and made signs for their kids. 

Making the overall experience for students a special one. 

“I don’t know how to explain it! It’s exciting I was nervous walking and I was like I actually did it,” said Angela Casillas, a graduating senior. 

“Wow I am actually graduating this is actually happening I am actually going to go out into the real world,” said senior, Sarina Calderon. 

The graduation video will air on June 11th, the day the in-person graduation was supposed to take place. 

People can watch it on cable tv, on the districts social media platforms, or on their website at 7 p.m. 

