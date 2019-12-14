Central High Grizzlies Celebrate State Championship

The Central High Grizzlies are celebrating their first state championship after beating Sierra Canyon out of Chatsworth by a score of 34-19. The victory came before hundreds of fans at Falcon Field at Cerritos College in Norwalk.

Central got their big win appearing in their first ever state title game, making them state champions of the 1-AA Division. The Grizzlies wrap up the season a perfect 15-0. Kickoff was at 8pm on Friday night. The team has lost in the state semi-finals the past two seasons.

Central was just 4-9 when Coach Kyle Biggs took over the program in 2016. The victorious Grizzlies are expected to return to the Valley tonight.

Central has won three straight D-1 Valley Championships.

They have also won four straight TRAC titles.