Central Fresno carjacking leads to chase, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno police say a carjacking led to a chase in Central Fresno Thursday night.

They say a woman was leaving work when she was approached by three juveniles and one of them held a gun to the back of her head and demanded her keys.

The woman was pushed her to the ground which resulted in minor injuries Fresno Police department Lt. Tim Tietjen says.

Police say the suspects drove away and police followed in patrol cars and a helicopter. The short chase ended in a crash on Gettysburg and Cedar Avenues in front of the Peace Lutheran Church. Police say the suspects ran away but were taken into custody shortly after.

No major injuries were reported.

