Central California Make-a-Wish hosts Gala of Wishes

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE) — The Central California chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation held its Gala of Wishes Saturday night in Fresno.

The annual gala raises money to grant wishes for children battling critical illnesses.

“We do this not just because it’s a nice thing to do for a child that’s sick, but because it’s part of their medical treatment program. Wishes bring hope and healing to a child when they need it the most,” said Kathleen Price.

KSEE24’s Alex Delgado emceed the event.

One of the wishes granted Saturday was for a girl named Emily, who’s going to Japan with the help of two local high school students raising the money.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.