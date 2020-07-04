Central California Food Bank seeing an influx in donors during pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, local food banks have been hit hard with a steady uptick in clients.

Kym Dildine with the Central California Food Bank says they have given out millions of meals to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since the pandemic we have provided over 17 million meals,” said Dildine.

Dildine said since the pandemic started they have been slammed with a steady increase in people interested in their service.

“Hunger knows no age, knows no race, no religion, no gender it has no boundaries. It goes after everyone and I think that is more evident with COVID,” said Dildine.

Dildine says unemployment numbers are still at an all time high meaning their services are needed now more than ever to continue providing food on the table for millions of families.

“We can’t do this work without the community. We need donors to give us funds so we can buy and source food. We need the farmers and the growers and the packers to make it,” said Dildine.

Ryan Jacobsen with the Fresno County Farm Bureau said since the restaurant demand has been low many farmers are now giving more of their crops to food banks.

“The pandemic has drained the supply chain which has really complicated how some of our products have made it to market and in some cases, those markets have completed dissipated and therefore we have found a lot of our farmers have found that the outlet for their products is actually the food bank,” said Jacobsen.

For ways to donate or volunteer head to their website https://ccfoodbank.org/ or call 559-237-3663.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.