Central California Food Bank giving away chickens to families in Madera

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Central Valley Community Food Bank will be hosting another Great Chicken giveaway in Madera on Friday.

The organization says the giveaway is for the first 750 families.

This is specific for Madera residents and will be hosted at the Madera County Fairgrounds at 9 a.m., organizers say.

Families will receive chickens, fresh produce, and shelf-stable items.

