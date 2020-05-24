Central California Blood Center hosts Memorial Day blood drive to thank American heroes

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The Central California Blood Center hosted a Memorial day blood drive as a way to thank American heroes.

The event began Thursday through Saturday and over 600 donors donated in honor of someone who served.

“It’s something I can do to help others. It doesn’t cost me any money. Yeah, it may take some time, but it might help save the life of somebody I care about,” Blood donor, Walter Brown said.

Those who donated received a commemorative American flag-heart shaped lapel pin and were given an opportunity to share a story about the person whose memory they donated in.

Officials say 600 units is a great number, but the blood center has to collect close to 5,000 units per month to keep up with hospital demands.

