Central California Blood Center held blood drive along with local and state leaders

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The Central California Blood Center partnered with the SEIU local 521 workers union, local and state elected leaders to host a mobile blood drive Saturday.

Organizers say it’s their opportunity to give back to healthcare workers who have saved countless lives during the pandemic.

“Donating blood is a safe activity, we are following all CDC, local and state, and federal guidelines here today so it’s important we come out and increase the supply since we have seen it plummet,” said City Councilmember Nelson Esparza.

Each donation can save up to three lives.