Central California Blood Center encourages recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Central California Blood Center and the Fresno County Department of Public Health are encouraging recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma.
Health officials say people who recover from coronavirus have developed antibodies to the virus that remain in the plasma portion of their blood. Transfusing the plasma that contains the antibodies into a person still fighting the virus can provide a boost to the patient’s immune system and potentially help them recover.
“We desperately need plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients in our area,” said
Christopher Staub, President and CEO of the Central California Blood Center. “We have seen
patients locally and throughout the world respond well to Covid Convalescent Plasma
treatments so we know that this could save lives. These donations are among the few essential
therapeutic tools needed now in the fight against COVID-19.”
Eligible donors will need to meet all standard FDA blood donation requirements, as well as:
● Provide prior diagnosis of COVID-19 as documented by a laboratory test
● Have had complete resolution of symptoms throughout at least 28 days prior to
donation
For more information and to apply to be a COVID-19 convalescent plasma donor, please visit
www.donateblood.org and click the COVID button to begin the eligibility process.
