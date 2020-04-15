Celebrating faith during COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – With social distancing in full effect, it’s important to know that you can still worship is many ways.

Stefani Booroojian spoke to a local psychotherapist Dr. Antionette Brookins who has a background in Christian psychology to learn how you don’t have to sacrifice your faith to stay safe.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.