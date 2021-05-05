Celebrating Cinco de Mayo during COVID-19 times

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – “It’s a big day, it’s one of our biggest days of the year,” said President of Bobby Salazar’s Mexican Restaurant, Bobby Salazar.

The restaurant received call after call for catering and to-go orders for Cinco de Mayo.

“I think people just want to come out, have a good time, have some margaritas, it’s a big margarita day,” Salazar said.

Salazar expects a crowd at his restaurant in the Tower District, but COVID regulations will be in place.

“They have to come in and wear a mask when they enter and when they sit down they don’t, you know we’re practicing all those rules and stuff.”

A customer who’s celebrated Cinco de Mayo for decades says he’s just happy to be able to celebrate safely.

“Last year with COVID it kind of put things on hold for a while, so it feels good to be back to some sort of normality, some sort of celebration for our heritage…Still practicing social distancing and enjoying a couple beers,” said Danny Iniguez.

Dr. John Zweifler, a Physician Consultant with the Fresno County Department of Public Health suggests having fun but says folks should need to remember to celebrate responsibly.

“So COVID is very real, it’s a deadly disease. Fun time of year to get together with folks, it’s been such a long and difficult stretch due to the pandemic. The way we get through this is to get vaccinated, we can get back to our normal life and enjoy being with others if you are inside or in a group setting then really you should be wearing a mask.”