CCCAA to move all community college sports to spring season

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Community College Athletic Association Board of Directors announced on Thursday they will move all community college sports to spring season, including football.

Officials say the return to athletics in January will only occur if it is safe to do so and will be based on guidance by state and local health guidelines.

“I know I speak for the entire CCCAA Board that moving Fall athletics to Spring 2021 is a huge disappointment,” said Dr. Erika Endrijonas, Board Chair and President of Pasadena City College. “However, the need to keep our student-athletes and the amazing coaches and athletic trainers who work with them safe was simply the only option available with the virus spiraling out of control across the state.”

The Contingency Plan originally had men’s and women’s cross country, and women’s golf competing in the fall but officials say it was slightly modified in its latest version to move those three sports to the spring with the remainder of the CCCAA’s 24 sports.

Officials say they’ll start practice in mid-January and begin competition in February along with basketball, football, soccer, women’s volleyball, water polo and wrestling.

Badminton, baseball, beach volleyball, men’s golf, softball, swimming and diving, tennis, track and field, and men’s volleyball are scheduled to start practice in late March before commencing competition on April 10, according to officials.

The Board of Directors will still meet on July 17 to address issues related to this decision as well as other scheduled agenda items. The CCCAA has 110-member colleges and approximately 24,000 student-athletes.

