CBS47 Sidelines Week 2 (8/27/21)

Highlights and reaction from our Game of the Week, Bakersfield at Clovis, as well as highlights of Damonte Ranch at Clovis West, and Bullard vs Buchanan.

Highlights of Hanford/Memorial, Madera/Selma, and Firebaugh/Fowler, as well as a live report from Clovis High School on a night where the Cougars honored one of their alums: Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Jenna Prandini.

Highlights of Edison/Bakersfield Christian and Orosi at Mclane, and learn about a referee who showed some tremendous toughness on Friday night.

