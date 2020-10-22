On Your Side: Support for landscaper after story airs of stolen trailer, equipment

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A landscaper of 40 years, who recently had his trailer full of lawn equipment and tools stolen, is now back on his feet thanks to the Fresno community.

George Neal experienced a significant setback after thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen, but a GoFundMe page was created by a neighbor of Neal’s to help replace the stolen tools.

It raised more than $3,700.

“Wow,” Neal said. “I mean I’m very astonished by what the community has done. I’d like to tell everybody ‘thank you very much’.”

Not only will George Neal have the funds to replace his equipment, but there’s also a chance he gets back his trailer after it was seen on the app ‘OfferUp.’ A user named Clay posted photos of Neal’s trailer for sale, asking for $200 and in the description says “need it gone.”

While Neal waits to get his trailer back, he is back to work thanks to the support shown by his community.

“I’m astonished, but I’m not surprised by this community,” Neal said. “You know, everybody needs some help sometimes. I really appreciate it.”

For those who helped him, he’s hoping to help in return.

“If I can do something in the future to help some of you guys who donated to me, all you have to do is give me a call and I’m there.”

He is grateful for the generosity he’s received. The Fresno Police investigation is ongoing.

