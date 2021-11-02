On Your Side: Fresno woman scammed out of thousands, reimbursed by bank

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A Fresno woman recently lost thousands of dollars in an employment scam.

She had been looking for work for months when she was approached by a company called Verblio.

She got the job, then paid the company more than two thousand dollars so they could send her the equipment she would need for the remote position.

That’s when she found out it was a scam.

It was a smart ploy by the scam artist to use a real company name, a real job position, then use the pandemic to their advantage in saying it’s remote work and you need to pay upfront for the equipment.

$2,300 later, Tawney found out instead of an opportunity to make money, she had just lost her savings.

In the midst of applying to dozens of jobs, Tawney received an email from what appears to be from the company Verblio.

It was a position for 25 dollars an hour as a virtual customer service representative.

She was invited to do an interview with Christy Baker, the name of a real employee with Verblio.

“These people did their homework, I mean they had a background story I checked out and even the picture from the chat was a person from their company,” Tawney said.

The whole process was thorough and airtight.

“We had a first day of interviews, it lasted about 2.5 hours, lots of questions, had me do some drills, answer them in a certain amount of time, then find information on their website, the company website, and reporting back what I found.”

They offered Tawney the job in which she accepted.

She filled out paperwork that looked legitimate.

The company logo was printed on top of each page.

In another email, it was instructed for her to pay them upfront for the equipment they would send her for the remote role.

They would then send a check to reimburse the money but it was a bad check.

“A legitimate offer will never ask you to front your own money, they will provide you with the tools, so we call that a fake check scam,” Blair Looney, President of our local Better Business Bureau said. “It’s pretty much a classic job scam. They become very good at becoming imposters of a company.”

Tawney had called her bank and closed her accounts then a fraud investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, her bank account was drained.

“It turned out to be fraud and now I’m liable,” Tawney said. “$2,300 dollars in the hole plus $181 that I’m in the red with the bank now, I have a negative balance. That’s everything I had. And I’m devastated.”

In the realization of it being a scam, Tawney felt alone and helpless.

“I can’t believe how many levels of my life this has affected, not only financially but emotionally.”

She contacted CBS47 On Your Side and explained the situation she was in.

We met with her to get all the documentation, then emailed Discover Bank to see if there was anything they could do for Tawney.

The scammer did get away with her money but we were able to work with Discover Bank who refunded her account.

We met with Tawney again after receiving the good news.

“Not only for reaching out to Discover Bank and putting some pressure on them, but for the support I got from channel 47, they were really on my side.”

In a time when many people are coming out of the pandemic looking for job opportunities, she is hoping her experience will help prevent someone else from being set back by a scam.

“Besides being aware of this scam and this fraud that people are doing, fight for what you know is right.”

As for the legitimate Verblio company, they have a whole page on their website describing the exact scheme that Tawney was caught up in.

