FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – CBS47 is On Your Side, this time helping a Fresno Door Dash driver get his money back after his earnings were wiped in a scam.

Imagine working for two days, hours on the clock, then all of a sudden, the money you have been earning and banking is gone.

That is what happened to one local driver.

We’re protecting his identity out of fear he might lose his job.

While on the clock, making deliveries, the Door Dash driver received an alert on his phone reading “an external bank transfer was made from your Dasher Direct account.”

Dasher Direct is an app where a driver’s earnings are stored.

The problem was he did not initiate the transfer.

“For the past two days, my earnings were going to my account,” the driver said. “When I checked my account, all of my money had been taken out of there.”

Two days of hard-earned pay was wiped out just minutes after a suspicious phone call with someone posing as Door Dash Support.

” I received a call on my cell phone, caller ID said Door Dash Support.”

It was a spoof call.

That is when a scammer is posing as someone else, changing caller ID to whatever name they want.

“The fact that someone can change the caller ID to represent somebody else is terrifying,” the driver said.

It was a phishing scam, taking his information, then taking his money.

For more than a month, the driver wrote back and forth with Door Dash trying to get his money back.

“After becoming extremely frustrated, I contacted CBS47 for some help.”

We contacted Door Dash corporate who took over his case.

Just a few days later, they were able to restore his money.

“Right before doing this interview, Door Dash contacted me and said they were reimbursing me for the money taken out of my account.”

Door Dash says they are aware of this scheme.

They tell us there was no hack or breach into Door Dash, but this was a phishing scam to gain account information.

“Door Dash takes the safety and security of our platform extremely seriously. We remind all dashers to protect their account information and to not share any personal or sensitive information with others.”

If you need CBS47 On Your Side, contact us by sending us a detailed message at OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com.