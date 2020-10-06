On Your Side: Customers’ concern over Fresno furniture company

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Several viewers have called our On Your Side tip line to voice their concerns over a local furniture company.

They say they have been wronged by Tru Furniture, a company owned by Michael Trujillo.

“Tru Furniture is not the right name for his business because he is not true to his customers,” said customer Tracey Sumler.

Tracey is one of seven customers who described their shopping experience to CBS47. They all had similar complaints, and all say their delivery was delayed.

Texts from the owner of Tru Furniture, Michael Trujillo “Tru”

“It was oh, ‘another two weeks, another two weeks, no, another two weeks’,” Diana Flores said.

“I heard ‘next Saturday’ for the next three months,” Sumler said.

They then received products different to those they ordered – or sometimes, nothing at all.

“It was nothing like the pictures that he showed,” Sumler said.

“It was completely different stuff,” Flores said. “It’s not what I ordered.”

“I didn’t even get the patio furniture that was supposed to be in the bundle,” said Holly Hickenbottom, another Tru Furniture customer.

Pictured on left is the bed Tracey Sumler ordered. She received the bed frame on the right. “The bed frame that he dropped up might have been worth $100.”

Some were also upset over the time of delivery.

“He delivered in the middle of the night, he didn’t even ring the door bell” Sumler said. “That’s sketchy. He left like a thief in the night.”

“He said the day before he would be here and he never showed up,” Flores said. “The next day, the same thing. I woke up in the morning and the furniture was delivered in the middle of the night which is super unprofessional and weird.”

These customers shelled out hundreds, even thousands of dollars, to Tru Furniture.

“I texted him and said this isn’t the stuff I asked for,” Flores said. “No response. Never heard from him again.”

Tracey Sumler ordered a bed on June 20th. Text messages from Michael Trujillo indicated the bed would arrive June 27th.

Sumler sold her old bed to make room for the new one. She then slept on the floor for 12 more weeks waiting for her bed to arrive.

During that time, Sumler asked for a refund. Store policy, according to receipts, is no refunds. Her request was denied.

“I pointed out how is it a refund when I never received my merchandise,” Sumler said.

CBS47 On Your Side stepped in, making several phone calls, visiting the business, and finally reaching Trujillo. He declined an interview.

The Better Business Bureau gives Tru Furniture and ‘F’ rating. The BBB has also received five formal complaints about the company.

We then went to the courts. Athena Bell filed a small claims suit against Tru Furniture in 2018 for the $2,300 dollars she paid for furniture she never received.

“He said it had to be cash and it has to be today,” Bell said. “I see I shouldn’t have done that.”

It went to mediation where Trujillo agreed to deliver what was ordered. When he didn’t do it, Athena Bell went back to court to try and get the agreement enforced.

“The court did award me the $2,300 dollars and any court proceedings I paid as well,” Bell said.

She has yet to receive a penny.

“To have nothing happen is just a little disappointing,” Bell said.

The judge issued a warrant for Trujillo to appear in court. Documents list seven unsuccessful attempts from law enforcement to serve that warrant.

One affidavit signed by a sheriff’s deputy says the “defendant was evading service.”

“Trust your gut,” Bell said. “I just want people to be aware and do a little research.”

Flores wrote a consumer review online and says many other customers reached out to her after reading her post.

“I hope to see his business shut down,” Flores said. “I’m hoping with this interview, more people will reach out and give more information.”

As of Oct. 5, 2020, ratings differ depending on which site you look at. On the BBB website, Tru Furniture has a 1.5-star rating out of 5 stars. Yelp has a 1-star rating out of 5 stars.

On Yellow Pages and Google, we saw the owner providing his own business 5-star ratings.

“There are people out there definitely to scam people,” Bell said.

If you have a problem that you need help solving, contact CBS 47 and let us be On Your Side. Give us a call at 559-761-0383. Or email us at OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com.

