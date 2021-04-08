ON YOUR SIDE: Clovis woman waiting months for in-home care provider

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – Lisa Coleman of Clovis is on disability and has been waiting months for an in-home care provider.

Fresno County’s Department of Social Services provides her a list of available caretakers every few weeks but she is still without care as of Wednesday night.

Lisa needs someone who can help her with everyday things like laundry or taking out the trash.

On Wednesday, we were able to help push that process forward as Lisa is now closer to finding the help she needs.

“It’s my life, I can’t do everyday things that everyone else does,” Coleman said.

Lisa Coleman of Clovis faces challenges.

She moves around her apartment with a walker, has trouble standing and reaching for things.

Coleman has faced an uphill battle for years.

“I was ejected head first through the windshield of my car,” Coleman said.

She was in a coma.

She had to re-learn the basics of walking and talking.

“That’s why I’m on disability,” Coleman said.

It’s the simple things that Coleman needs help with.

But the process of finding someone to do these things hasn’t been easy.

Fresno County’s In-Home Supportive Services, or IHSS, has been unable to pair Lisa with a provider.

They have sent several lists Lisa’s way of names of possible providers and their phone numbers.

But Lisa isn’t getting through.

She has called multiple people, list after list, but they are either not answering their phone or already have work.

So CBS 47 On Your Side made phone calls to the potential care providers provided by the county.

We had a similar experience.

Their mailboxes were either full or the lines were disconnected.

We were able to reach the Director of Social Services.

In an email response, they say they are sending “a social worker from the Public Authority to assist Coleman in acquiring an IHSS provider and can help her connect with a provider.”

That social worker contacted Coleman today to get the process started.

“47 On Your Side has been a great help, I don’t know what I would’ve done without you really, I wasn’t getting anywhere.”

If you need CBS 47 on your side, contact us at 559-761-0383 or OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com.