Homeless camp operation in Fresno gets 3 arrests and confiscates firearms

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A major operation at a Fresno homeless encampment along Highway 180 resulted in three arrests following reports of criminal activity.

Fresno Police’s Operation Tyler Safe Homes took place Wednesday at the homeless encampment along Tyler Avenue, between First Street and Cedar Avenue, after receiving numerous complaints from nearby neighbors.

Over the course of the nearly two-week investigation, surveillance of the camp revealed several crimes taking place, including drug dealing and illegal gambling.

Warrants to search the area were served and officers searched four camps, a business, and a residence, culminating in the arrest of at least three people. Officers also recovered several stolen firearms and a substantial amount of drugs, including 90 pounds of marijuana and two ounces of methamphetamine.

“It took people off the street, took criminals off the street that were victimizing the homeless,” said Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama. “We also took firearms off the streets, and we were able to basically make that particular camp safe, and that’s the first thing that you need in order to go in there and provide services for the homeless, that you have to render it safe.”

The homeless moved from those camps will be transferred to motels that have been purchased by the city as part of the mayor’s Project Off-Ramp scheme to get the homeless off the streets.