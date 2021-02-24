‘Cookies For A Cause:’ CBS47 partners with the Girl Scouts on drive-thru event

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — It’s Girl Scout cookie season, and while the season may look a little different in 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, CBS47 is making cookies easily available for those who want to buy them at the “Cookies for a Cause” event on Feb. 25.

“The girls that are selling are doing a great job but a lot of people are just a little cautious,” said Jody Hudson with the Girl Scouts of Central California South.

The event, which takes place on Feb. 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the CBS47 studios at 5035 E. McKinley in Fresno, features a drive-thru-style opportunity to get your favorite cookies and to help local scouts in the process.

“So many people don’t realize that our girls do so many worthwhile community service projects and that five-dollar box of cookies goes right back into the community,” Hudson says. “It all stays local.”