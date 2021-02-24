FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. Utah’s first medical marijuana dispensary is set to open Monday, March 2, 2020, as the state begins a slow rollout of a program that will allow residents with certain health conditions to use the plant for medicinal purposes. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — On Mar. 11, CBS47 will bring you a special one-hour presentation called “Central Valley Cannabis — The Legalized Business.”

The special is dedicated to addressing community questions about what’s next for legalized recreational marijuana in the city of Fresno. A special panel consisting of cannabis business owners and local health professionals will be assembled to tackle the question of what the marijuana business means for the city.

“Central Valley Cannabis — The Legalized Business” airs on CBS47 Eyewitness News at 7:00 p.m. on Mar. 11.