FRESNO, California (KGPE) — This year, the Better Business Bureau will televise its Ethics Awards ceremony on CBS47 Eyewitness News.

CBS47 is On Your Side, and CBS47’s Megan Rupe will emcee the event on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The Ethics Awards for Marketplace Excellence and Fresno State Ethical Leadership Award will be broadcast on both CBS47 and Facebook Live.

The event will recognize one local resident and some local businesses that go above and beyond to promote ethics and trust in the marketplace.

Past award recipients and volunteers carry out a rigorous evaluation process to determine the winner to be announced during the broadcast, the BBB said.

The following businesses have been selected as finalists for this year’s awards:

Four winners will be chosen based on the size of their business — Small, Medium, Large and International categories.

The winners are determined by the highest overall score for each respective category.

The alliance between Fresno State’s Ethics Center, Lyles Center and local BBB created an opportunity to not only recognize and celebrate ethical leadership but also bring the message of ethics from the campus to the community on a much larger scale, the BBB said.

Fresno State’s “Ethical Leadership Award” was created to annually recognize ethical leadership in the community.

For 2020, Nikiko Masumoto will be honored with the Fresno State “Ethical Leadership Award.”

“Masumoto is known for her facilitation, leadership and creative skills as a performer and leader in the following organizations: co-founder of Yonsei Memory Project; Board of Trustees of Western States Arts Federation; Board of Directors of Art of the Rural; and perennial volunteer change-worker,” the BBB said.

The Doumanian Family “Student Ethics Award” is presented annually to students who have completed outstanding work in research and argument concerning ethical issues.

The BBB said that this year, the Doumanian ethics award was presented to Elliot Meme, who graduated in Spring 2020 with an MBA and Jaskarian Singh, a Spring 2020 graduate with a BA in Political Science.

With a strong desire to maintain the continuity of recognition these ethics awards bring to the community, BBB approached Nexstar Broadcasting and together we created an innovative virtual atmosphere for continuing the recognition. By expanding on creating a traditional broadcast format with CBS47 and Facebook Live, the 2020 Celebration of Ethical Leadership Awards will be presented Saturday, September 12 from 7 pm to 8 pm. Blair Looney, BBB President and CEO stated

For more information, go to www.celebrationofethics.com.

