CBS47 On Your Side helps Fresno father receive EDD money after 5 month wait

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – There’s been an overwhelming backlog of unemployment claims this year in California and the Valley.

Families are stuck in the system and forced to go without this Christmas.

We here at CBS47 are devoted to helping our Valley residents one person at a time.

A father in Fresno reached out to us after he waited five months for his claim.

He was laid off at the beginning of the pandemic and has a three-year-old daugher.

He didn’t know if he would be able to give his daughter a Christmas this year.

Israel Salas received his payment a few days after CBS47 looked into his claim.

Now, his daughter has a new trampoline for Christmas and a few presents to open.

It’s just enough to give Salas the peace of mind that he has provided for his daughter this Christmas after receiving his EDD money.

After a very difficult year, he is taking in this moment and making this Christmas a merry one.

As government offices close for the holidays, many families will still have open and pending claims.

Just like Israel, we are wanting to help our community one claim at a time.

If you are struggling to get your unemployment money, call us at 559-761-0383 or email us at OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com.