CBS47/KSEE24 Red Cross telethon a success

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With all the wildfires currently burning in California, Clovis North High School has been transformed into a temporary evacuation point for the American Red Cross.

It is an important resource for those who need help.

“It is just an absolute joy to see people just do what they can,” says Tony Briggs with the American Red Cross. “And they give what they can, and they’re helping out because they can see that there is a need here. And this community is so so good about coming together to helping out one another.”

So what exactly is a temporary evacuation point? Well, very simply, it is a place where people can come if they need assistance with food, medical supplies and/or housing relocation. The American Red Cross is available for them 24/7, as long as evacuation orders are in place.

“We want to make sure that people have exactly what they need so they can be safe for the few days that they are out of their homes,” says Briggs.

It is worth pointing out the Red Cross does not turn anyone away, and no documentation is needed. And the organization does all of this despite being made up mostly of volunteers (about 90%).

“Well, I’ve heard about the Red Cross throughout the years, living in the Central Valley, hearing about earthquakes and responding,” says volunteer Vickie Mora. “So when I retired over three years ago, I decided to commit volunteering my time with the Red Cross.

“I have done that for the past three years.”

