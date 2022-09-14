FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Officials are warning the public of scammers pretending to be with the Fresno Police Department.

According to Fresno County Superior Court, scammers have called several residents posting as police and demanding money in exchange for freedom.

“I can tell you with 100% certainty, that any member of the Fresno Police Department will never contact our community and ask for money,” said Sgt. Diana Trueba-Vega.

During the call, officials said the scammer informs the community member that they failed to show up to jury duty and that unless they pay a fee, they will be under arrest.

Trueba-Vega said the calls are fake and a scare tactic.

“We will never do that, if someone is contacted by anybody with that information we encourage them to immediately hang up and call the Fresno Police Department and report it,” said Trueba-Vega.

Trueba-Vega warns the public that hackers can easily spoof a number, meaning the call might look like it is coming from the Police Department’s number when it is not.

“They might say okay we are being called from 621-7000, which is the non-emergency line,” said Trueba-Vega. “But really it’s not Fresno Police that is calling them.”

Officials said the scammer might also try to trick the resident saying they have the resident’s name, birthday, and social security number.

Fresno Police and Fresno County Superior Court officials remind the public that employees will never call the community for a missed jury summon.

Officials encourage the public to report the scams to the police department. You can do that here.

“Call us and report something like even if it is an attempt and they haven’t fallen victim to it,” said Trueba-Vega.

Officials said the quicker that you report the scam, the more likely officials can get your money back and catch the scammers.

You can also report the scam to the Better Business Bureau scam here.