FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Central California Better Business Bureau is warning people filing for healthcare coverage to be on the lookout for people out for their buck.

The Central California BBB President Blair Looned said there is a new scam where callers claim to help get the best deal but in the end, the scammers are trying to get your information.

“There are many scammers that are out there that are urging you, I got a better program for you,” said Looney.

The scam targets people enrolling in Health Care coverage through Medicare or Healthcare.gov.

A person claims to be with Medicare and said they can get you a better plan than the one you have. The plan is cheaper and you get the same coverage, in exchange you give them personal information.

“Someone is looking to scam you,” said Looney.

Looney said the scammers even offer gift cards or free health screenings, but in the end, they want critical information.

“What they want is for you to give them your medicare number and once they get your medicare number, you are likely to give your socials security number, and here comes your address and they have everything they need to take your identity,” said Looney.

Once they have your identity, it is extremely taxing on your pocketbook and mental wellness.

To avoid the scam:

Be wary of out-of-the-blue calls Look for red flags like free gifts Don’t give out your medicare or social security number Enroll online Ask questions through your employer If something seems off, hang up and call your benefits provider directly

For more on the scam check out the BBB’s website.