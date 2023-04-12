FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — On this week’s Watch Out Wednesday, the Better Business Bureau is warning of one of the most common types of scams: pet scams.

The Better Business Bureau estimates that 80% of sponsored pet ads could be fake.

“Puppy scams are one of the most popular scams that come around each year,” said Central California BBB President Blair Looney.

No matter the season, scammers continue to use cute photos of puppies, kittens, and other animals to reel in customers.

“People who have pictures of dogs that look so cute and cuddly and you want one of these dogs and you are excited about it,” said Looney.

Usually, these online posts include an unbeatable price. Before you hand over your cash or make a payment, Looney said to stop and ask questions.

“It is a one-off dog, and it is urgent that you buy it right now well it is likely that it is a scam and it does not exist,” said Looney.

Looney’s tips to avoid the scam include:

Reverse image search the photo online to find out if it is fake Do your research and make sure it is a reputable dealer Don’t buy a pet without seeing it in-person Avoid wiring money, using a cash app or gift card If it seems off, don’t do it!

“You are never going to get your money back and you are never going to get your puppy and you are going to be very disappointed,” said Looney.

Remember you can always adopt instead of shopping by visiting local animal shelters, where hundreds of dogs and cats need to find their forever homes.