FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – It is Watch Out Wednesday, and this week CBS47 sat down with Central California Better Business Bureau President Blair Looney to talk about a rising scam where con artists are using job opening to swindle people out of their information and money.

There are nearly 10 million job openings across the nation, and with those openings comes opportunity. But for those looking to score a new position be careful of a new scam.

“A thing called the ATS,” said Looney.

ATS, better known as applicant tracking system, helps employers automate the application process and it’s what scammers using this tool to trick you.

Here is how it works. You get a call from someone claiming to be job hunter company, the person has seen your resume online and claims you are the perfect match for a job.

There is only one problem. They need you to reformat your resume, and even better? They have a link that will do it for you.

“You go put your information in there, the way it is on the resume and then they ask you for personal information that is not on your resume. Social security number, driver’s license. Things of that nature,” said Looney.

To get a copy of your new resume, you must pay a fee.

Once you pay, you are left without a resume, and your identity is compromised.

Looney’s tips to avoid the scam include:

1. Research job offer before the application

2. Check if the company is hiring

3. Never pay to get a job

4. Guard your personal information

If you are scammed report it to the business and the BBB right away so others don’t get scammed.