LOS BANOS, Calif. (KGPE)- Tenants at a Los Banos mobile home park are sleeping better at night after a CBS47 year-long investigation.

In 2022, Rancho Los Banos Mobile Home Park tenant Claudia Nunez called CBS47 begging for help with dozens of fires burning feet from her door in an empty city lot right behind the mobile home park.

Anchor Mederios Babb uncovered dozens of fires, pages of complaints, and several thefts connected to a homeless encampment.

Now, a year later in 2023, the lot is empty. Nunez credits our station with the changes made.

“Thank you for caring,” said Nunez. “We honestly tried different people, and nobody cared, only you.”

Nunez’s property sits on the back row of the mobile home park.

Inside, her possessions line the walls.

“I am an Elvis fan can you tell,” Nunez said as she pointed to the wall of her bedroom.

While it might not look like much, for the retired single mother of three it is all she has.

“Elvis was my king, and I can hardly wait to go to Graceland,” laughed Nunez while giving a tour of her home to our station. “I mean like I said, I am not rich, I am poor. But it is mine.”

In 2020, a homeless encampment popped up in the empty city lot behind the mobile home park where her lot sits.

For years, Nunez was terrified an ember from the fires burning just over the fence would send her trailer up in flames.

“I honestly believe one day I am going to come home, and my stuff will be gone,” said Nunez.

At one point, the lot had about 100 people living in the encampment. In 2022, Los Banos Police Commander Ray Reyna said there were about two dozen. Now, a stark difference at the end of 2023 with an empty lot behind the mobile home park.

“We have closed the encampment,” said Reyna as he escorted our station to the lot.

Reyna credits local and state partnerships, the addition of a new housing manager, transitional motel rooms, and inclement weather in the spring with getting people into temporary housing.

“We have not solved homelessness in Los Banos,” said Reyna. “I want to be clear about that, but we are trying to solve the problem as best as we can.”

While the lot behind the mobile home park is now empty, not far away tents line the trail. It is a long road to solving homelessness in the community, which doesn’t have a homeless shelter.

Yet, for Rancho Los Banos Mobile Home Park Operator Kasey Miller, the changes made lifted a weight off her shoulders.

“It’s been a relief,” said Miller. “Our tenants are starting to feel safe again.”

“We can sleep better at night,” said Park Manager and Tenant Chandra Lewis.

Tenants sleep better at night and are grateful for CBS47 for stepping in to help when they felt like no one was listening.

The city continues to apply for grants to address the ongoing homelessness in the city. At the last check, there were around 80 people who were homeless in Los Banos, which Reyna said accounts for about 20% of Merced County’s homeless population.