FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – May through August are the busiest months for American movers, but while loading up boxes watch out for scammers.

Last year, there were over 15,000 moving scam complaints reported to the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and over $120,000 in losses.

Over 27 million Americans moved last year. This year movers are expecting a busy season and the BBB is warning of moving scams.

“We have to remind people to do your research,” said Central California BBB President Blair Looney.

Popular moving scams include:

The company gives you a quote, you pay, and they never show up

The company gives you a quote, loads your truck, and then says because it is overweight you need to pay a super expensive fee (sometimes double the original price)

The company loads up the truck, tells you they are headed to the destination, and then never shows up

“They either disappear and never show up again, or they call and say there is a delivery service charge. So those are things to watch out for,” said Looney.

Tips to avoid moving scams include:

Watch for warning signs (fake websites, estimates over the phone).

Be wary of unusual requests (full payment in advance, possessions held hostage)

Get everything in writing and make sure you know the contract terms

Keep an inventory of your belongings

For more tips and a link to report the scams or search the businesses ahead of time, click here.