MERCED, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – On Wednesday, Merced County Sheriff’s Office shared information on the kidnapping suspect 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado’s criminal past – which includes a robbery in 2005 that led to an 8-year prison sentence

According to court papers in 2007, Salgado pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 11 years in prison for first-degree robbery, attempted false imprisonment, and dissuading a witness.

A man who was involved in that 2005 robbery shared his side of the story exclusively with CBS47.

The man, who owned a central valley trucking company, said Salgado worked for him for two years. After firing Salgado the man said Salgado showed up at his home with a ski mask one night in December 2005.

“I went to shut the front door,” said the man “when he pulled out a gun and held it to the back of my head.”

The homeowner said Salgado duct taped the hands of himself his wife his 16-year-old daughter and his daughter’s friend before he “stole all the money we had, rings, that kind of stuff.”

The man said Salgado even took the ring off of his wife’s finger before he “made the girls jump in the pool, and tried to push me in the pool.”

Once in the pool, the man says Salgado told them “if you call the police I will kill you” before walking out the front door.

The man said they did call the police and Salgado was arrested the next morning according to the California Department of Corrections.

Salgado spent eight years in prison in 2015 and spent three years on probation.