FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Imposters pretending to be with the Fresno Police Department have been known to spoof numbers to try and scam you out of money.

The caller ID says “Fresno Police Department” and when the person answers, the fake officer demands money.

“We did actually, a couple of weekends ago, have two incidents of spoofing,” said Lt. Bill Dooley with the Fresno Police Department.

Spoofing a common scam technique is when hackers create a fake caller ID. Recently in Fresno, two people received calls that looked like they were coming from police – with the person on the other line stating they were an officer.

“They said the victim had a warrant out for their arrest because they didn’t appear in court,” said Dooley. “They provided an address that they probably got off the internet, an old work address.”

Dooley said the caller scammed the victims out of a $1000 each and told them to stay silent.

“They will try to contact family members not to contact law enforcement because you will get in trouble by doing so and the only way out of this mess is to send money through this third-party entity,” said Dooley.

Dooley said red flags include urgency, threats of immediate arrest, phone calls during odd hours like at night or on the weekends, and request for money.

“We are never ever going to reach out and ask for money,” said Dooley.

If you do get one of these calls, even if you aren’t scammed, Fresno Police ask you to speak up.

“When it took place, what number did they call you at, what number from?” said Dooley describing information the department would need. “And we may be able to some of our investigation and track that back.”

If you are scammed, you should report it right away to your bank and to the police department.