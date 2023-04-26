FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It is Watch Out Wednesday, and this week we take a look at a number of tax scams.

This year because of the flooding in most California counties, the tax deadline is extended until October, but watch out. Scammers are taking advantage of the confusion.

“The IRS will not reach out to you via text message email or phone call they will send you a letter when they want to talk to you,” said Central California BBB President Blair Looney.

“What they are hoping is that you will think it is the IRS and that scammer is going to get you to answer a series of personal questions to get your information.”

The scammer asks for your social security number, bank account number and routing number in exchange for a large refund. Instead, you end up with an empty account.

“What they will do is transfer in your account out of your account and drain that account on the pretext they are the IRS,” said Looney.

This year because of the extended deadline due to the state of emergency, be extra cautious of scammers using your confusion against you.

Aggressive callers might claim you are excluded from the extension and will pressure you to hand over your info and pay through debit cards or a wire transfer to avoid back taxes.

“They put that doubt in you and that urgency in you,” said Looney

To avoid the scam:

1. File taxes early

2. Only deal with trustworthy tax preparers

3. Check out websites carefully to make sure it is the real IRS

4. Remember the IRS will not contact taxpayers via email, text messages, or social media to get your personal or tax information

If you are a victim of the scam call your local police and the IRS right away to report the fraud.