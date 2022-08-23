FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A crosswalk near a Fresno school described by parents as “a disaster waiting to happen” has been the site of several incidents in the last year.

The crosswalk is close to Herndon-Barstow Elementary. Since November, the California Highway Patrol responded to four incidents near the school’s crosswalk, two of them involving a bus.

“It’s definitely a disaster waiting to happen, said grandparent Lydia Franklin. “Let’s hope it doesn’t happen.”

She says several times she had to pull back her sixth-grade grandchild from the crosswalk to save her from oncoming traffic.

For years, parents like Elisa Bilios have complained.

“This is absolute craziness,” said Bilios. “I couldn’t cross the crosswalk with a stroller without someone trying to run us over on Grantland.”

In November, Bilios says her children were on the bus home when it crashed onto the curb to avoid a driver. Then in May, a driver crashed into the fence and power pole and caused lessons to be canceled for the day.

Representatives from the City of Fresno and Fresno County say the issue is that the road is half the county’s responsibility and half the city’s responsibility. During our station’s investigation, changes were made to the crossing including repainting the crosswalk and adding a fence.

Officials say a traffic study will determine the long-term solution, including possibly adding a blinking pedestrian light. City, county and school district officials ask the public for patience – and reiterated that they are working on solutions.