Cavinders cash in on first day of new college landscape

(KSEE/KGPE) — What a day it was Thursday for Fresno State women’s basketball stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder.



On the first day where college athletes could start accepting endorsement deals and profit from their name, image and likeness, the twins actually found themselves on a billboard in Times Square in New York City, as part of an eventful day that saw them make the rounds in the Big Apple, and sign deals with Boost Mobile and Six Star Pro Nutrition.

More deals are reportedly on the way for the pair, who will be listed as juniors this year at Fresno State, but still have three years of eligibility left, thanks to the extra year being offered because of COVID.

In an article detailing the Cavinders wild day on Thursday, Ross Dellenger of SI.com wrote ,”financial details are not being disclosed, but as an educated guess, the two contracts combine to pay the twins well into the five figures,” and “with about four million followers on TikTok and Instagram, the twins stand to make much more along the way. The estimated annual gross income for a social media influencer is about 80 cents per follower, according to one advertising standard. That’s roughly $3 million in deals yearly.”

“A year ago today, me and Hanna would have had no idea that we’d be sitting in this room talking to you guys, or signing a deal with Boost Mobile,” Haley said in an interview with ESPN’s Outside the Lines on Thursday, one of several national interviews the twins did on Thursday. “So when we got that deal though the ICON source app, it was just such a surreal moment that I think we will never forget.”

Haley told the ESPN show she doesn’t think the sisters will have a hard time balancing all the new responsibilities that come with their endorsement deals, with the responsibilities of being a student-athlete at Fresno State.

“I think that Hanna and I always loved social media, even before the NIL just passed, so we always had a good feel of prioritizing education, and us being student-athletes,” said Haley. “So, now that it’s more, we can get paid for it, it’s nothing really new to us, because we’ve been doing it for fun the last couple years as well.”

Haley was an All-Mountain West selection as a freshman and the Mountain West Player of the Year last season as a sophomore, when she led the conference in scoring. Hanna has been an All-Conference selection in her first two years as a Bulldog, and was the conference’s third-leading scorer last season.

Some other athletes with Valley ties are also trying to capitalize on these new opportunities, including Fresno State baseball player E.J. Andrews Jr., and former Central High star receiver Xavier Worthy, now a freshman at Texas, who launched a clothing line on Thursday.

Georgia sophomore running back Kendall Milton, a former Buchanan High star, announced he was launching his own “KM2” brand, which will begin by selling T-shirts, with hopes of broadening the brand in the future.

“The KM2 brand is more or less an umbrella brand,” said Kendall’s father Chris Milton. “Kendall is a business major, with an emphasis in entrepreneurship, who hopes to eventually own his own car dealerships one day. To be completely honest, we’re not financially focused on this. We want to give birth to a legitimate business, build some business credibility, with our eyes on the bigger picture.”