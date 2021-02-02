CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Would-be Fresno burglar spooked by voice from surveillance camera, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Police in Fresno say a burglary was thwarted by a voice coming from a surveillance camera.

The video, posted to the Fresno Police Department’s Facebook page, shows the man walk up to the front door and attempt to open it.

When that doesn’t work, the video shows him hop the side gate and walk around the back yard before the voice of the person watching live apparently scares him away.

“Our detectives would like to remind the public that these are invaluable tools that help your police department solve crimes,” the Fresno Police Department said on its Facebook post.