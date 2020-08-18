Caught on Camera: Watch mountain lion relax near Colorado waterfall

EVERGREEN (KDVR) — An incredible scene was filmed on a trail camera Monday afternoon in Evergreen, Colorado.

A mountain lion was captured on camera grabbing a drink from a waterfall near Evergreen Meadows, according to Mike Moss, who shared the video.

“Amazing, looks like a painting at 1st glance,” Facebook user Nancy Lockhart said in response to the clip.

While the image may look stunning, you wouldn’t want to get too close. Colorado Parks and Wildlife urges people to follow these simple precautions to keep mountain lions away from your property:

Make lots of noise if you come and go during the times mountain lions are most active: dusk to dawn.

Install outside lighting. Light areas where you walk so you could see a lion if one were present.

Landscape or remove vegetation to eliminate hiding places for lions. Make it difficult for lions to approach unseen.

Planting non-native shrubs and plants that deer often prefer to eat encourages wildlife to come onto your property. Predators follow prey. Don’t feed any wildlife!

Keep your pet under control. Roaming pets are easy prey and can attract lions. Bring pets in at night. If you leave your pet outside, keep it in a kennel with a secure top. Don’t feed pets outside; this can attract raccoons and other animals that are eaten by lions. Store all garbage securely.

Place livestock in enclosed sheds or barns at night. Close doors to all outbuildings since inquisitive lions may go inside for a look.

Encourage your neighbors to follow these simple precautions. Prevention is far better than a possible lion confrontation.

