FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sports Central recently had a chance to catch up with former Fresno State baseball star Tom Goodwin.



The Central High alum was back in town for the recent Fresno State alumni baseball game, which gave him a chance to reflect on his time as Bulldog outfielder under Bob Bennett from 1987 to 1989, where he helped lead Fresno State to the 1988 College World Series and a school-record 56 wins that season.

He was named a First-Team All-American the next season, when he led the nation with 61 stolen bases and put together a school-record 29-game hitting streak.

Goodwin said being a Bulldog meant everything to him.

“Being born and raised here, Madison Elementary, Central High School, and then coming to play for Fresno State, was more of a dream come true than anything, because that was all you heard about growing up,” said Goodwin, after the alumni game. “To have an opportunity to do that, to be able to play in front of family and friends, and then of course, the beautiful community we have here in Fresno, was definitely a dream come true.”



Goodwin was a first round pick of the Dodgers in 1989, and eventually played 14 years in the major leagues for six different teams, finishing his career with a .268 lifetime batting average and 369 stolen bases.

He also played in the 2002 World Series as a member of the San Francisco Giants.

After his playing days ended, Goodwin coached in the minor leagues for several years, and then got hired as the New York Mets first base coach in 2011. In 2017, he joined Alex Cora’s staff as the first base coach for the Boston Red Sox, and won a World Series ring with the club in 2018.

Goodwin and the Red Sox parted ways in 2021, and he spent last season as a roving outfield and base-running instructor in the Atlanta Braves farm system.

He will continue that role with the Braves this season, a role he has embraced.

“It’s definitely what it’s about,” said Goodwin. “You can tell the passion that comes from a younger ballplayer that’s really striving to get to the big leagues, really has that passion in the eye. So it is special to do it that way, and I think you get to build more relationships, more relationships that way when you’re not worried about an analytical number being here, or a number being there, you know, you’re really just concentrating on that person, getting to know who that person is, and hoping to pass along some knowledge.”

Of course, this season marks the beginning of a new era for the Fresno State baseball program, as longtime head coach Mike Batesole retired in December, and assistant coach Ryan Overland was named interim head coach.

“I think the program’s in good hands,” said Goodwin. “I would like to see some of the guys under the Bob Bennett regime, just kind of come back and be there for Ovee (Overland). And Ovee’s reached out, he’s done a great job of reaching out and touching us, keeping us involved of what he has going on, and what he has planned. But it would be nice to see some of the older regime come back and have a little bit of an input.”

Goodwin is a member of the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame, and is one of 11 players to have had their numbers retired by the Fresno State baseball program.

In 2020, he was one of eight center-fielders nominated at that position, for ESPN’s greatest all-time college baseball team.