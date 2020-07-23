Castillo’s Mexican Restaurant temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Mexican restaurant in Fresno is temporarily closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

In a post on Facebook Tuesday, Castillo’s Mexican Restaurant at 3659 E Ventura Avenue announced it will be closed for the next two weeks.

Since the beginning, we have taken this pandemic very seriously and will continue to do so moving forward. The health and safety of our community remains at the forefront of our priorities.

Owners hope to reopen on Aug. 3, but will post any updates on their Facebook page.

