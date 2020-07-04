Caruthers annual fireworks show moves location, dozens showing up in their vehicles

CARUTHERS, Calif. (KSEE) –Some firework shows have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but some shows still continued and had dozens of people show up while staying inside their vehicles.

The Caruthers firework show is normally held at the high school football stadium but due to the pandemic, the show was moved right across the street to the fairgrounds.

“We said we gotta do this,” Gary Wenter said.

Caruthers have been putting on a firework show every year since 1976 and they weren’t planning on canceling this years show.

“Of all times when the nation feels divided and things just feel weird and going strange, we need to have a firework show and we need to celebrate America’s birthday,” Wenter said.

As spectators entered the fairgrounds, they’d see signs that read:

“You and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure of COVID-19 and agree not to hold Caruthers district fair or any of their affiliates liable for any illness or injury.”

Although masks weren’t mandatory, the event staff said they placed the parked cars about eight feet apart between two parking lots to help with social distancing.

“We probably could park a lot more than it if we crowded it like ya would if you were trying to do typical parking, we need to have space between cars, we need to do this right so in the public’s view we are following the precautions, the standards whatever they may be for the day, but we’re trying to follow them at the best of our ability,” Wenter said.

Some spectators even traveled from Fresno to see the show and they say they feel safe.

“Everybody’s social distancing, I don’t feel threatened, I feel like a sense of normalcy, it feels really good, it feels really good to be celebrating this great country,” Carla Vasquez, Fresno resident said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.